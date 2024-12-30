DaRon Bland News: Six tackles against Philadelphia

Bland registered six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Eagles.

It was a rough day defensively for the Cowboys, but Bland managed to finish tied with Andrew Booth for the third-most tackles on Dallas behind Malik Hooker and Eric Kendricks (nine each). Bland has logged at least five tackles in five of six games and is up to 34 tackles (22 solo), five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Bland appears to be fully recovered from the stress fracture in his left foot that forced him to miss the first 10 games of the regular season. He'll try to register his first interception of the year against the Commanders next Sunday.