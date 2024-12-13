Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daron Payne headshot

Daron Payne Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Payne (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The 27-year-old popped up on the Commanders' injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a back issue, putting his status for Sunday's game up in the air. Payne has yet to miss a game this season, recording 33 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, over 13 appearances. If he's unable to suit up in Week 15, Carl Davis and Sheldon Day will likely see increased work with Washington's first-team defense.

Daron Payne
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now