Davante Adams Injury: Could miss multiple games

Adams (hamstring) is considered to be week-to-week while nursing his hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams suffered the hamstring injury in the final minutes of the Raiders' practice Thursday and has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Browns. Wide receivers and hamstring injuries are typically a bad pairing, and if Adams is forced to miss multiple weeks, Tre Tucker will likely be a primary beneficiary of additional touches, while offensive fixtures like Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers will see extra work as well.