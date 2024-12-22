Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Moore headshot

David Moore News: Active in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Moore (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore made quick work of the concussion protocol, following up back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 16 prep with a full showing Friday. With Xavier Legette (hip) inactive, Moore is expected to start in his place. vying with Jalen Coker for reps alongside top wide receiver Adam Thielen. Moore has multiple catches in seven consecutive contests, a span in which he's tallied a 23-242-1 line on 41 targets.

David Moore
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now