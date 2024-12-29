David Moore News: Quiet in blowout loss

Moore caught his only target for 17 yards in Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

With Xavier Legette back from injury in Week 17, Moore returned to his role as the Panthers' No. 4 wide receiver. He saw just one target, hauling in a 17-yard pass from Bryce Young late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. The veteran wideout has now accumulated 31 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 16 of Carolina's games this season. Moore is expected to remain a depth piece in the Panthers' wide receiver corps in the Week 18 divisional matchup against the Falcons.