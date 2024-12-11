Davis Allen Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Allen (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Allen was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after being listed as a non-participant the first two days of the week, though Los Angeles didn't practice Monday and held a walk-through session Tuesday. His playing time has trended down since logging 81 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps Week 10, and he hasn't caught a pass in four straight games. If Allen misses Thursday's matchup, Hunter Long could be in line for more work on offense.
