DeAndre Hopkins News: 'Significant snaps' expected Sunday

Hopkins is expected to play "significant snaps" in his Chiefs debut Sunday against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being acquired from the Titans, Hopkins officially joined the Chiefs on Thursday and got in two practices with his new team before being cleared to play Sunday. According to Rapoport, the Chiefs "gave him as much as he could possibly handle" from the playbook once he reported to the team, and the coaching staff is apparently comfortable having him handle a big role right off that bat. Rapoport adds that Hopkins' snap count should only increase in the coming weeks once he settles into his new organization, but the 32-year-old looks like he could still operate as Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wideout right away in Week 8. Over his six games with Tennessee, Hopkins recorded just 15 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown on 21 targets, though he'll benefit from a big upgrade in quarterback play in going from Will Levis (shoulder) and Mason Rudolph to a two-time league MVP in Mahomes.