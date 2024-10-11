Decamerion Richardson News: Ready to rock

Richardson (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson missed the Raiders' first five games this season due to a hamstring injury sustained at the beginning of September. However, the rookie out of Mississippi State upgraded from limited work Thursday to a full practice Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring issue. He's expected to serve as a depth piece in the Raiders' secondary in his NFL debut.