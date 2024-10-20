DeMario Douglas Injury: Iffy to return due to illness

Douglas is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London due to an illness.

Douglas reeled in two of his three targets for 14 yards before falling ill. He seems to be keeping himself prepared to check back into the game, with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald noting that Douglas rode the stationary bike on the sideline and took part in some stretching during the third quarter. If Douglas doesn't ultimately return to the contest, the Patriots should provide an update on his condition shortly after the game concludes.