DeMario Douglas Injury: Unable to shake off illness Sunday

Douglas missed most of the second half of Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars after he felt under the weather after waking up earlier in the day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Douglas caught two of his three targets for 14 yards in the first half, but shortly after halftime, the Patriots labeled him as questionable to return due to an illness. The second-year wideout appeared to check back into the game for one snap in the second half, but New England never officially announced that he was cleared to return to the game. The Patriots may have been consciously staying away from Douglas after he required anti-nausea medication in addition to an IV prior to the game so that he could attempt to play through the illness, per Rapoport. Provided his condition doesn't take a turn for the worse in the next few days, Douglas should be ready to play and take on a more normal share of snaps in the Patriots' Week 8 game versus the Jets next Sunday.