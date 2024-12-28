DeMario Douglas News: Finds end zone in loss

Douglas caught four passes for 46 yards and one touchdown on five targets against the Chargers on Saturday.

Douglas' best catch was a 36-yard touchdown where Drake Maye found him in the end zone on a free penalty play. Douglas' other four targets only produced 10 yards, a reflection of the overall struggles facing the Patriots offense, but Douglas has made clear by this point that he's a quality wideout and one the Patriots would probably do well to feature more consistently, even if it means giving Douglas more snaps in two-wide sets. As long as the Patriots insist on only giving Douglas snaps in three-wide formations there will be a hard cap on his fantasy upside, despite his apparent talents otherwise. Douglas the Patriots take on the Bills in Week 18.