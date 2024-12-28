Fantasy Football
DeMario Douglas headshot

DeMario Douglas News: Finds end zone in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Douglas caught four passes for 46 yards and one touchdown on five targets against the Chargers on Saturday.

Douglas' best catch was a 36-yard touchdown where Drake Maye found him in the end zone on a free penalty play. Douglas' other four targets only produced 10 yards, a reflection of the overall struggles facing the Patriots offense, but Douglas has made clear by this point that he's a quality wideout and one the Patriots would probably do well to feature more consistently, even if it means giving Douglas more snaps in two-wide sets. As long as the Patriots insist on only giving Douglas snaps in three-wide formations there will be a hard cap on his fantasy upside, despite his apparent talents otherwise. Douglas the Patriots take on the Bills in Week 18.

DeMario Douglas
New England Patriots
