DeMario Douglas News: Leads air attack in loss

Douglas secured six of nine targets for 59 yards in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

All three components of Douglas' receiving line were team highs. Douglas benefitted from the absence of No. 2 receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder) and wasn't impacted by the season debut of veteran Kendrick Bourne (knee), who drew a sole target. Bourne will naturally be more involved in coming weeks, but Douglas has outperformed Osborn thus far this season and should therefore retain a solid role under any circumstance during a Week 6 home matchup against the Texans.