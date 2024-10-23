DeMario Douglas News: Not on injury report

Douglas (illness) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 8 injury report.

An illness limited Douglas to 20 snaps in this past Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, but the wideout is evidently back at full strength, given that he's not on New England's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. As a result, Douglas should return to his normal workload this weekend, and in the process should reclaim his role as one of QB Drake Maye's preferred targets, a context that gives Douglas (who logged a 6/92/1 receiving line on nine targets in Maye's starting debut in Week 6) a degree of utility in PPR formats.