DeMario Douglas News: Scores first NFL TD in Maye's start

Douglas caught six of nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Douglas' 35-yard touchdown came in the fourth quarter after the result was no longer in doubt, but the 2023 sixth-round draft pick will cherish it all the same as the first touchdown of his NFL career. Douglas was heavily involved throughout Drake Maye's first NFL start under center, leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. The slot receiver's off to an up-and-down start, with 19 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown in his three best games and just five catches for 25 yards in three other appearances this season. Douglas is more likely to boom than bust in Week 7 against a Jaguars defense that's giving up 29.7 points per game.