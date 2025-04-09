DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Not looking great for Week 1

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said last week that there's a "good chance" Overshown (knee) "may not be available" come Week 1, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Overshown had surgery Dec. 18 to address ACL, MCL and PCL tears in his right knee. He said his recovery timeline is nine months, not ruling out a Week 1 appearance, although the timing and severity of his injury mean it won't come as any surprise if he isn't ready for the start of the season. The 2024 third-round pick had a fantastic rookie year pre-injury, starting 12 of his 13 games and recording 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Overshown even had four games in which he played every defensive snap and four others at 85 percent or higher, earning a three-down role within the first month of his pro career.