DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Plans to return before December

Overshown said Monday that the recovery timeline for his knee injury is nine months, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After suffering a gruesome injury in Week 14 versus the Bengals that required surgery to repair the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, Overshown's stated timetable for return seems optimistic. He was establishing himself as a key contributor to Dallas' defense this season before getting hurt, so he profiles as a starting candidate at inside linebacker whenever he's ready to play again.