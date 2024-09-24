DeMarvion Overshown: Plays 46 snaps as Jackson spy

Overshown registered six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Ravens.

Overshown saw the field for a season-high 46 defensive snaps, and much of his responsibility was playing in the spy role on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Overshown is up to 21 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through the first three games of the regular season. The 2023 third-round pick is second on the Cowboys in tackles behind Erick Kendricks (29).