Denzel Perryman News: Back at practice

Perryman (elbow) participated in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman tore at least one ligament in his left elbow during the Chargers' 2024 wild-card loss, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. The veteran from Miami was one of the Chargers' top inside linebackers in 2024, recording 55 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 11 regular-season contests. Perryman signed a one-year, $3.6 deal to return to Los Angeles in March, so he's expected to remain one of the top inside linebackers in 2025.