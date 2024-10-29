Deonte Banks News: Remains starter after benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Banks will remain a starter at cornerback despite having been benched during Monday's 26-18 loss to the Steelers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Daboll indicated that Banks remains a starter for New York, but that the team is still deciding what role he will play Week 9 versus the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports. The second-year cornerback has demonstrated issues finishing tackles throughout the 2024 campaign, and his effort level looked visibly lackluster at times in Monday's loss, including a near touchdown given up to George Pickens, though the potential score was overturned by replay. Through eight appearances this season, Banks has racked up 32 tackles (34 solo), six passes defensed and one forced fumble.