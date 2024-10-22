Derek Carr Injury: Completes throwing session

Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr (oblique) took part in a throwing session Monday and will throw again Tuesday before the Saints assess his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

While Carr isn't being discounted from being ready to return to the lineup in Los Angeles after missing the last two games with a left oblique strain, Allen admitted this past Friday that he was more confident the quarterback to be available for a Week 9 matchup with the Panthers. The Saints will see how Carr responds to throwing on consecutive days before potentially clearing him for some practice this week. If Carr doesn't make enough progress in his recovery from the injury to play Sunday, Allen said that he plans to have rookie Spencer Rattler make a third straight start.