Derek Carr Injury: DNP on Thursday, still may play Monday

Interim coach Darren Rizzi said that if Carr (hand), who didn't practice Thursday, isn't able to play Monday in Green Bay, Spencer Rattler will be under center for the Saints, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rizzi added that Carr probably will need to practice by Saturday in order to have a chance to suit up Week 16. Additionally, Rizzi pushed back at reports that Carr likely won't return this season, telling Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, "Derek Carr wants to play this season. There is zero doubt about that. ... So, therefore, that's why this is day-to-day." In the event that Carr doesn't do enough to put an end to a one-game absence Monday, Rattler will get the start, while Jake Haener will serve as his backup.