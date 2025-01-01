Derek Carr Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Carr (left hand) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr continues to tend to a fractured left hand that he suffered Week 14 at the Giants, missing the last three games as a result. Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Monday that the Saints will evaluate Carr as the week goes on to determine whether he has a chance to play Sunday at Tampa Bay, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. If Carr doesn't progress enough in his recovery, though, Spencer Rattler would be in line for a third straight start Week 18.