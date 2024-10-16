Derek Carr Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr hasn't been able to practice since he suffered a left oblique strain during a Week 5 loss at Kansas City, but the Saints left the door ajar, however slightly, for him to return to action Thursday. While Carr is most likely to end up inactive for the second game in a row, his status won't be officially confirmed until about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Carr misses a second consecutive contest, rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will get another start under center for New Orleans.