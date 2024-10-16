Fantasy Football
Derek Carr Injury: Doubtful for TNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr hasn't been able to practice since he suffered a left oblique strain during a Week 5 loss at Kansas City, but the Saints left the door ajar, however slightly, for him to return to action Thursday. A doubtful designation typically results in inactive status on game day, but his status nonetheless will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Carr misses a second consecutive contest, rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler will get another start under center for New Orleans.

