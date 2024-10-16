Derek Carr Injury: Doubtful for TNF

Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Broncos, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr hasn't been able to practice since he suffered a left oblique strain during a Week 5 loss at Kansas City, but the Saints left the door ajar, however slightly, for him to return to action Thursday. A doubtful designation typically results in inactive status on game day, but his status nonetheless will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Carr misses a second consecutive contest, rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler will get another start under center for New Orleans.