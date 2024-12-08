Derek Carr Injury: Exits late Sunday

Carr (undisclosed) went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at the Giants, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Carr remained on the turf after leaping over teammate Kevin Austin and a Giants defender for extra yards on a scramble. After a visit to the sideline tent, he went to the locker room with a number of Saints personnel, favoring his left arm in the process. The precise nature of the injury isn't known, but Jake Haener took over for Carr down the stretch. As for Spencer Rattler, he was inactive but the emergency third quarterback Sunday.