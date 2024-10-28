Derek Carr Injury: Expected to return Week 9

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday he expects Carr (oblique) to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's divisional contest against the Panthers, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Carr has missed three straight games due to a left oblique injury, but Allen said he logged another throwing session Monday and expressed optimism about his chances of retaking the field Week 9. Allen also said he expects Carr to be on the practice field Wednesday. Spencer Rattler has been ineffective across his three consecutive appearances, culminating in his having been pulled early from New Orleans' 26-8 loss to the Chargers in Week 8, in favor of Jake Haener finishing out the contest. Getting Carr back under center would promise a notable boost for the Saints' offense.