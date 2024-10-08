Derek Carr Injury: Facing multi-week absence

Carr is expected to miss multiple games due to the left oblique injury he sustained in Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Though the Saints haven't released the results of the MRI that Carr underwent earlier Tuesday, his oblique injury looks to be significant enough to cost him some time. Carr has displayed a propensity to play through injuries in the past, but according to Garafolo, the Saints' athletic training staff is expected to take the decision out of the quarterback's hands. After Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Saints are scheduled to host the Broncos in a Thursday night game in Week 7, so Carr could be at risk of missing both of those contests, and possibly additional time beyond that. Jake Haener came on in relief for the Saints' final offensive drive of Monday's loss in Kansas City and would seem to be the top candidate to start in place of Carr, though Garafolo relays that rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler is also under consideration to start.