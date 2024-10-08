Derek Carr Injury: Getting MRI on Tuesday

Carr said after Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs that he plans to undergo an MRI on his left oblique Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Carr completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception Monday before leaving the game with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter after experiencing discomfort following an incomplete fourth-down throw. After the game, Carr admitted his condition was "not good," but he said that he will do everything in his power to play in the Saints' Week 6 game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The MRI should provide a clear diagnosis of Carr's oblique injury while also helping to determine whether he'll be a realistic option to play Week 6. Jake Haener directed the offense for the Saints' final offensive drive Monday and would presumably draw the Week 6 start if Carr is unable to go.