Derek Carr Injury: Inactive Thursday

Carr (oblique) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Broncos.

The Saints left the door open for Carr to be available Week 7, perhaps as the team's emergency third quarterback, when they listed him as doubtful for Thursday's game. Instead, he'll miss a second consecutive contest due to the strained left oblique that he suffered Week 5 at Kansas City. Rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler will start in place of Carr, while Jake Haener backs him up. Carr's next chance for game action is Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Chargers.