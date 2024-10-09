Derek Carr Injury: IR stint unlikely

Coach Dennis Allen called Carr "week-to-week" Wednesday due to the oblique injury that he suffered Monday at Kansas City, but a stint on injured reserve likely isn't a possibility for the quarterback, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

At the same time, Allen announced rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler as the Saints' Week 6 starting QB over second-year pro Jake Haener. Officially, Carr didn't practice Wednesday, per Hendrix, and Allen also relayed to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that Carr will retain the No. 1 gig once he's healthy enough to play again. Ultimately, New Orleans likely will make a decision on Carr's status for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers by week's end.