Derek Carr Injury: Limited in return to practice

Carr (oblique) had his reps limited at Wednesday's practice but is still expected to start this Sunday at Carolina, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dennis Allen reiterated Wednesday that Carr is likely to return from a three-game absence, after making similar comments Monday. The Saints have lost six straight games amidst numerous injuries, including three consecutive losses by margins of 18 or more points while Carr was out with the oblique injury. Chris Olave is now healthy, but the Saints don't have much else at wide receiver, with Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season and both Bub Means (ankle) and Cedrick Wilson (hip) missing Wednesday's practice.