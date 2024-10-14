Derek Carr Injury: Non-participant on practice estimate

Carr (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Carr's projected lack of activity to begin Week 7 prep comes as no surprise considering he's expected to miss multiple games due to a strained oblique that he picked up Week 5. Rookie Spencer Rattler filled in for Carr under center during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers, completing 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while taking four carries for 27 yards. Carr's availability for Thursday's contest against the Broncos could receive clarity by the time the Saints post their final injury report of the week Wednesday.