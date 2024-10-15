Derek Carr Injury: Not at practice Tuesday
Carr (oblique) wasn't on the field for Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Carr's continued absence from practice comes as little surprise while he tends to a left oblique strain, an injury he suffered in the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. While Carr remains likely to avoid a stint on injured reserve, he's still expected to miss multiple games due to the injury, and he won't be helped by the Saints facing a quick turnaround for Week 7 with a Thursday night matchup with Denver. Expect the Saints to officially rule Carr out for Week 7 following the release of Wednesday's injury report, with rookie Spencer Rattler likely on track to make a second consecutive start.