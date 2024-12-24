Derek Carr Injury: Not shut down for season

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Carr (hand) is still attempting to come back and play this season, though the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders hasn't been decided, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Rizzi confirmed that Spencer Rattler will make a second straight start this weekend if Carr is unable to make enough progress in his recovery from a fracture to his non-throwing hand to play Sunday. With a 5-10 record, the Saints are eliminated from playoff contention, but Carr may have some motivation to play through the hand fracture against the Raiders, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career. Carr's involvement in practices this week will likely go a long way into determining whether or not he suits up Sunday.