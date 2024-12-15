Fantasy Football
Derek Carr Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Carr (hand/concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Carr also isn't available as the Saints' emergency third quarterback, indicating that he hasn't made his way through the concussion protocol, at the very least. Carr also is dealing with a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand, so it may be some time before he receives clearance for game action. Jake Haener will get the spot start in place of Carr on Sunday, while Spencer Rattler will serve as the backup.

