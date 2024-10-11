Derek Carr Injury: Officially ruled out for Week 6

Carr (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Carr sustained a left oblique strain in the fourth quarter of this past Monday's loss at Kansas City. After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, he received a prognosis of multiple weeks, and while an IR stint isn't considered likely, per coach Dennis Allen, Carr will miss the first of what should be many games this weekend. The Saints are rolling with rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler at quarterback Sunday and perhaps for as long as Carr is sidelined.