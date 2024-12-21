Derek Carr Injury: Ruled out for Week 16

Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Saturday that Carr (hand) "hasn't progressed enough" and has been ruled out for Monday's game in Green Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In particular, Carr still is regaining strength in his left, non-throwing hand that sustained a fracture back in Week 14 at the Giants, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. With Carr out for a second game in a row, the Saints will turn to Spencer Rattler under center Monday, while Jake Haener will serve as his backup. Carr's next opportunity to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 29 versus the Raiders.