Derek Carr Injury: Stays sidelined at practice

Carr (hand/concussion) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr emerged from Week 14 action with a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand and a concussion, which so far have kept him out of drills this week. The Saints haven't officially ruled out Carr for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but interim coach Darren Rizzi revealed Wednesday that Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler are the candidates to get the start, and a decision will be made by Friday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. As for Carr himself, the Saints may make a ruling on his status as soon as they post their final injury report of the week.