Derek Carr Injury: Taking doubtful tag into Sunday

Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Carr was able to do some throwing earlier in the week, but he went down as a non-participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and is on track to miss a third straight game Sunday in Los Angeles. Though Spencer Rattler will pick up another start this weekend, head coach Dennis Allen has previously said that Carr is "very likely" to return to action Week 9 versus the Panthers, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Carr, however, will need to increase his practice activity during the upcoming week for a return to the lineup next Sunday in Carolina to become a reality.