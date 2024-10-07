Derek Carr Injury: Unable to return Monday

Carr (oblique) was unable to return to Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs after injuring his left oblique, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr did not feel he could be effective enough to stay in the game, and there was not enough time left for the training staff to manage the issue. He finished the contest completing 18/28 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The veteran was replaced under center by Jake Haner. Carr's status for Week 6 against Tampa Bay is seemingly uncertain until more information comes out regarding his injury.