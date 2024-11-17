Derek Carr News: Two TDs in win over Cleveland

Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns. He added eight yards on his only carry.

The veteran QB found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for another long touchdown, this one a 71-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter, and Carr also hit Juwan Johnson for a one-yard score in the fourth as the Saints put the game away. Carr has been efficient since returning from an oblique strain, posting a 66.3 percent completion rate, 5:0 TD:INT and 9.1 YPA in three games, and even with both Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) on IR he's stayed productive heading into New Orleans' Week 12 bye.