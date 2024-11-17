Derek Carr News: Two TDs in win over Cleveland
Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns. He added eight yards on his only carry.
The veteran QB found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for another long touchdown, this one a 71-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter, and Carr also hit Juwan Johnson for a one-yard score in the fourth as the Saints put the game away. Carr has been efficient since returning from an oblique strain, posting a 66.3 percent completion rate, 5:0 TD:INT and 9.1 YPA in three games, and even with both Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) on IR he's stayed productive heading into New Orleans' Week 12 bye.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now