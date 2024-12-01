Derek Carr News: Vanilla stats in losing effort

Carr completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Carr finished with a mediocre fantasy score despite playing mistake-free football in Sunday's loss. The veteran signal-caller didn't hurt deep-league managers after turning in his fourth straight game with at least one touchdown pass and no turnovers. Carr will continue to scratch and claw at fleeting playoff hopes as the 4-8 Saints hit the road to face the Giants next Sunday.