Derrick Barnes Injury: Could return later in season

Barnes (knee) said Wednesday that he's not ruling out a return from injured reserve later this season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Barnes has been sidelined since the Lions' win over the Cardinals in Week 3, when he sustained injuries to his MCL and PCL. While he indicated he has a chance to play again in 2024, his odds of doing so would appear to be slim. Through the first three games of the season, the fourth-year linebacker recorded 10 tackles and one pass breakups across 114 defensive snaps.