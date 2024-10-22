Deshaun Watson Injury: Moves to IR

The Browns placed Watson (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.

After Watson suffered a season-ending ruptured right Achilles' tendon in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals, the Browns didn't wait long to move him off the 53-man roster to clear a spot for another quarterback in Bailey Zappe, who was signed off the Chiefs' practice squad. With Watson set to undergo surgery in the near future to address the injury, the Browns will turn the offense over to either Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) or Jameis Winston beginning with the team's Week 8 game against the Ravens. Since being traded to the Browns in March 2022 and signing a five-year, $230 million extension, Watson has made just 19 appearances and has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt and a 19:12 TD:INT. If he experiences no complications in his recovery from surgery, the 29-year-old Watson should be cleared in advance of the 2025 season, though given his poor form over the past few seasons, it's unclear if the Browns will view him as a viable starting option.