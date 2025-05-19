Deshaun Watson Injury: Out of walking boot

Watson (Achilles) has been out of his walking boot for several weeks and was throwing to teammates at the Browns' facility Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Watson had a second surgery on his Achilles Jan. 9 after aggravating the injury. He's not expected to be ready for the start of the season, and he isn't projected to compete for the starting job even when he is capable of retaking the field. Nevertheless, Cabot described Watson as having made "excellent progress" in his recovery.