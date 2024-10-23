Deshaun Watson Injury: Surgery set for Friday

Watson is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to repair his ruptured right Achilles' tendon, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

He'll have the procedure overseen by Packers team physician Dr. Robert Anderson, who specializes in foot and ankle orthopedic surgeries. According to Cabot, Watson will be facing a nine-month recovery, which should put him on pace to be close to 100 percent before the start of the 2025 season. Though Watson is still on the Browns' books through the 2026 season after signing a five-year extension for $230 million guaranteed in March 2022, his poor play and inability to stay on the field over his first three seasons in Cleveland could prompt the team to go in a different direction at quarterback in 2025, even if he's fully healthy.