Deshaun Watson News: Poor showing in Week 5 loss

Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders. He added 14 rushing yards on three carries.

For the fifth straight game to begin the 2024 season, Watson failed to reach 200 passing yards, and his only real highlight came on a 10-yard TD toss to Jordan Akins in fourth-quarter garbage time. Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that after the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that he had no intention of making a switch at quarterback, but the calls to replace Watson with Jameis Winston will only grow louder until he shows some ability to keep the offense moving. Next up for Watson is a Week 6 road matchup against a well-rested Eagles defense that will be coming off its bye.