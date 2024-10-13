Deshaun Watson News: Quiet in loss to Philly

Watson completed 16 of 23 passes for 168 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles. He added 17 rushing yards on four carries.

While the 29-year-old quarterback didn't commit any turnovers and posted a season-high 7.3 yards per attempt, Watson also failed to get the ball into the end zone -- the Browns' lone touchdown on the day came on a return of a blocked field goal. As is becoming routine in Kevin Stefanski's post-game comments, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the head coach said he isn't benching Watson, but with the team now at 1-5 and the QB having failed to throw for 200 yards in any of those contests, he's probably running out of chances to turn his year around. Cleveland is expected to get Nick Chubb (knee) back in Week 7 against the Bengals, which could buy Watson a little more time if the star running back can help boost the performance of the offense.