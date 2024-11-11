DeVonta Smith Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Smith didn't practice last Wednesday due to a hamstring issue before being limited Thursday and then practicing fully Friday and approaching Sunday's game against the Cowboys without a Week 10 injury designation. With no reported setbacks in the Eagles' subsequent 34-6 win, during which Smith recorded a 72 percent snap share, it's quite possible that the wideout's estimated absence Monday is indicative of load management as opposed to any concern regarding his availability for Thursday night's game against the Commanders. Look for added context on that front to arrive as Tuesday's practice unfolds.