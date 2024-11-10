DeVonta Smith News: Quiet game in lopsided win

Smith was limited to two receptions (three targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over Dallas.

Smith took a backseat to star wideout A.J. Brown (5-109-0) in a game that saw the Eagles lead from start to finish. The 25-year-old Smith was coming off of a pair of 85+ yard performances with touchdowns in each, so fantasy managers shouldn't be discouraged by Sunday's negative game script. Expect Smith to be more involved in an important NFC East matchup against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.